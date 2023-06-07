ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Rochester is seeing some of the worst air quality possible with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching over 200, classifying the air as very unhealthy for the entire population.

Red dots are fires out of control.

Yellow dots are fires being held.

Blue dots are fires under control.



We've got a while until these flames stop. pic.twitter.com/gxxw5zODDF — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) June 7, 2023 This data is from this website.

Particulate matter (PM2.5) can have adverse effects on your health if exposed for prolonged periods of time, according to the CDC. Rochester finds itself in a position where this smoke will remain overhead through Friday as a cut-off low over Maine has kept wind out of the north all week long. That has forced the smoke to collect and remain overhead. Consider it like standing downwind of a campfire and not being able to move left or right while the campfire continues to burn, day after day.

This image is from NASA Satellite on June 3, when the fires began to burn.

This year has been unusually dry through the past month not only for Rochester but for most of the Quebec Province. It has also been unusually hot.

According to Quebec’s fire prevention agency, in a typical year only about a square mile of woodland would have been burned by June 5. This year, that area is close to 600 square miles.

I'm seeing sensors that have Rochester now in the "Very Unhealthy" category with the AQI over 200. Others are close. No matter where the number is, prolonged exposure outside can be harmful for your health. pic.twitter.com/FEzEB8wbRy — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) June 7, 2023

While wildfires are natural, more than 80 percent of fires are human caused. Once fires are lit, it takes wind, fuel, and hot air to accelerate those fires. All three of these factors are becoming worse because of climate change.

Greenhouse gas emissions make the atmosphere warmer. That warming can help dry foliage and increase the fuel for fires. Hot air can facilitate fire spread as well as wind, something that may become more prevalent as we get more wavy jet stream patterns as cold and warm air continue to mingle under a warmer climate.

According to the National Climate Assessment, prolonged droughts caused mainly by climate change can exacerbate wildfires and are expected to get worse in the coming decades.

Other factors that impact wildfires are people moving further away from urban areas and into wildfire prone regions. Forest management has also been blamed for altering wildfire activity. While both of these factors can be controlled, climate change may be the ultimate wildcard in determining fire weather seasons in the future.