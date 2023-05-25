COLLEGE PARK, MD (WROC) — On Thursday, May 25, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released their official outlook for the upcoming Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season which begins on June 1.

This year’s forecast calls for a near-normal season, with NOAA noting a 40% chance of that being the most likely outcome. The confidence that an above or below normal season could occur currently sits at 30% each. In short, there are a number of competing factors in this year’s forecast that could hinder storm development and increase it, which is why confidence is only leaning ever so slightly to a near-normal season as of now.

One large scale influence this year will be the return of El Niño conditions along the equator in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This is the opposite of what we have seen the past few years which was a La Niña, where water temperatures along the equator were cooler in the east Pacific. El Niño conditions, which produce warmer than average surface temperatures in the east Pacific, has in the past worked to suppress activity in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. Keep in mind, this is far from the only force at work for this, or any hurricane season.

Other factors, that could balance out the impacts of El Niño, include above average ocean temperatures in the Tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, and a forecasted active monsoon season in West Africa.

Warmer ocean temperatures can give storms more fuel to strengthen as they move over water and as noted by NOAA in their release, have been a strong contributor to the “High Activity Era” that has been ongoing since 1995. The West African Monsoon is also considered a factor in this era gaining its notoriety. As the monsoon travels east to west, south of the equator the flow is reversed, it can move offshore becoming a tropical wave. These tropical waves can, under the right conditions, become a tropical depression and continue to strengthen further. The more of these that are present the greater the likelihood a tropical depression or stronger can form.

Forecasts from other recognized sources, like Colorado State University, are calling for a slightly below average season with their forecast being the on the lower end of the ranges released by NOAA.

Their forecast cites high uncertainty on the potential for an below, near-normal, or above average forecast for this season, namely hinging on the development of El Niño later this summer and into the fall. As a stronger El Niño will mean a greater influence on the Atlantic Basin potentially outweighing the other favorable conditions of warm sea surface temperatures and the west African Monsoon.

For now, we have to wait and see how the season progresses. Updated forecasts from NOAA, and other sources are expected in early August near the historical peak of hurricane season.