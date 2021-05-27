Memorial Day Weekend: Kicks off cool and rainy, but how will it end?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s not going to be the prettiest kickoff to the Holiday weekend as a strong system moves from the Ohio Valley into Western New York Friday. This will bring widespread rain and much cooler air into the region before high pressure takes control for the second half of the weekend, and temperatures warm back closer to seasonable levels. The way this system ends up playing out over the next couple of days will highly determine whether or not we see the light at the end of the tunnel by Monday. Even though we’ll see improvements by Sunday, it may not be much. Here’s the breakdown:

FRIDAY: An approaching system will bring a soaking rain that will fall moderately to heavy at times that lasts all day long across the region. No matter where you are, you are pretty much guaranteed to see rain at some point during the day especially south of the thruway. This is where the heaviest rain will persist even into Saturday, and where the highest amounts will be focused.

If Friday is a travel day for you, watch for pooling and ponding on roadways, and make sure the windshield wipers are ready to go!

The rain may be a nuisance for plans, but the ground is in desperate need for some good downpours as we are running a deficit of 2.75 inches for the spring season, and over 1.5 inches for the month of May. At least three quarters to an inch and a half of rain is expected by noon Saturday, which will make a nice dent in these deficits. Depending on where the heaviest band sets up places such as Rochester may end up seeing some of these higher totals too. Either way, it’s a soaker of a day.

The coolest temperatures of this week and beyond will be felt on Friday as highs struggle to reach the 50s. If you’re headed out camping or on the road, prepare for wet roads and a wet ground pretty much throughout the entire state.

Temperatures trend “UP” after Friday

SATURDAY: Don’t expect to see too much sun on Saturday as stubborn clouds and a few scattered showers result in yet another cool, dismal day with highs in 40s and 50s. As far as temperatures go, the overall trend is up. However, the overall feel of these temperatures may not be all that impressive. Even though temperatures improve into Monday, we’re still looking at highs in the 50s and low 60s which is unseasonably cool for this time of year.

Our slow moving system will interact with an upper level disturbance to our north that will keep scattered showers and cooler temperatures around through much of the day.

SUNDAY: We’ll start to see our first real improvements on Sunday as high pressure slides into the region, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be guaranteed full sunshine and dry skies. An easterly wind will dominate most of the weekend even up to this point, which means it will feel COOL. Don’t expect to need the shorts and t-shirts until we get to Memorial Day itself.

MEMORIAL DAY: Finally, the light at the end of the tunnel appears on the Holiday itself. I think this will be the best day of the entire weekend with both clouds and sun. Temperatures will do their best to rise into the upper 60s, and possibly low 70s for those that see the sun, but more clouds around will mean slightly cooler temperatures. That doesn’t mean it won’t be great weather for grilling on the deck, or having a picnic in the park with the family, but it might not be the best beach or pool day that we’ve seen this season. However you choose to spend the Holiday, I hope you make it a great one.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory