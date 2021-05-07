Lilac Festival Forecast: Best time to avoid the raindrops & a look ahead into next weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Lilac Festival has finally made its return starting today! With many of us itching to get outside to enjoy this beautiful outdoor event, let’s break down what to expect weather wise for the upcoming weekend and beyond:

FRIDAY

The festival kick off will be the most rainy and the coolest day in terms of the next few days. Areas of steady rain will fill in from southwest to northeast throughout the day leaving roads and the ground wet for most of the day. Those that aren’t within the steadier pockets of rain will likely find light drizzle at times with cloudy skies. There will be limited dry breaks between showers, but the overall feel for today will be chilly paired with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY

The weekend looks to start off on a slightly drier note with lingering clouds throughout the morning and peaks of afternoon sun in between. Most of the day will be spent dry, but lingering moisture paired with daytime heating of the afternoon will keep chances for an isolated shower or two across the region later in the day before drying out towards the evening. Temperatures will be milder with highs back in the mid 50s, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella handy just in case. Other than the isolated shower chance, you should be good to go!

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY)

The morning starts off chilly with temperatures in the 30s as clouds clear overnight. This means we’ll also begin the day with lots of sunshine. Throughout the afternoon clouds will increase from south to north ahead of an approaching low pressure system, but there should be a decent chunk of the morning and early afternoon where Highland Park sees some nice sunshine. Temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 50s with chances for rain going up Sunday night. Best chance to see raindrops Sunday will be towards late afternoon and evening for the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region, with the bulk of the moisture holding off north of the thruway until closer to dinner time. Best time to go on Sunday will be earlier rather than later, but the afternoon should be spent rain free. With some disagreement still present between models, there could be some shifting with the rain timing.

Weekend Picks: Saturday and Sunday. Both of these days will feature less rain and milder temperatures. Don’t be surprised to see a few passing drops on Saturday, but the overall trend is drier and milder into Sunday before our next system moves in to wrap things up.

NEXT WEEKEND TRENDS





Hints that cooler air will continue to dominate the forecast next weekend are showing up in the extended pattern. A large ridge of high pressure that’s building in the west will keep much warmer air across the 4 corners region and the Dakotas. This means cooler weather will be focused our way on the opposite side of this ridge.

In terms of precipitation, I think it’s still early to say whether or not the weekend will be guaranteed dry or not. Typically when we have cooler air in place in the midst of a trough, that can come with chances for rain. Overall, don’t bank on much warmth to return for next weekend but we’ll continue to monitor trends as we get further into the month of May.

Extended News 8 forecast HERE.

Make sure to keep up to date with this page as trends change and the latest data comes in.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory