Latest drought monitor shows no change in WNY despite record rain Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our dry start to spring started to bring noticeable impacts to Western New York with over half of the region being placed under a moderate drought per the U.S. Drought Monitor update last week. The update put places like Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming, Genesee and Livingston counties under a moderate drought for the first time in at least a few years.

However, our “dry spell” came quickly to an end after a surge of rainfall fell across the region last Sunday that provided localized amounts ranging from half an inch to almost 3 inches in some spots. Rochester managed to record 1.18″ of precipitation that day, which broke a daily record going back nearly 100 years!

The last time we saw a daily rain total of at least that high was back in July of last year where we got 3.18″ on the 11th. It’s been 9 months since our last good douse of rain.

U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Despite our recent soaking, the latest drought monitor issued today is almost exactly the same for the entire state of New York, and has zero change for Western New York.

Check out the drought monitor update from the past two weeks below:

Week of April 6th

Week of April 13th

In fact, if you look very, and I mean very closely, you can see where conditions actually got worse for some areas over Northern New York and near the Catskill region.

The past 7 days are nothing to write home about in terms of daily rainfall in Rochester, but compared to what little we’ve been getting it’s been a pretty decent week for precipitation. Go us!

The daily rain almanac in Rochester (not including this Thursday) for yesterday has us sitting at 1.65″ for the month, and 2.67″ for the spring season.

We’re currently sitting at a positive departure from normal for the month, however the spring season is still in need of another soaking with a -1.17″ departure from average.

Some Perspective

Meanwhile across the United States, we’re not the driest ones in town. Check out the conditions across the Western and Southwestern U.S.

The range of drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor scale goes from D0 to D4, from abnormally dry to an exceptional drought. It’s places such as these that really feel the impacts of a dry spell where there are large water shortages and widespread crop losses that occur as a result from the lack of rainfall.

Do we have more rain in the forecast that could potentially change our dry status next week? Find out HERE.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory