ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Joint Commission is still keeping an eye on water levels over Lake Ontario as persistent rain and runoff from the past several days caused levels to rise high enough to threaten vulnerable areas along the lakeshore.

As of Friday, May 5, lake levels are expected to remain above the long-term average, but will remain below the record levels observed back in 2017 and 2019.

The latest update states that while lake levels have gone up, the rate has decreased. The IJC states lake levels have been rising at a rate of about 1-1.5 cm (0.4-0.6 in) per day, and is currently at 247.11 ft as of Friday, May 5. The previous rate of rise stated on Wednesday, May 3, was 2 cm per day with a level of 247.05 ft.

Since lake levels are largely dependent on how much rain falls across the region, it can be difficult to predict for the level and rate of rise more than a few days out how the levels will be affected.

As stated last week, continued wet weather from recent rains may result in the continued risk for some minor flooding of vulnerable, low-lying areas along the Lake Ontario shoreline as well as downstream along the St. Lawrence River.

Rain chances are minimal heading into the weekend and should prevent the conditions from getting worse. You can find the latest and most up-to-date forecast below.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board is closely monitoring the situation as they continue to adjust outflows in accordance with plan 2014. These flow adjustments are made daily in accordance with the F limit which considers both upstream and downstream conditions.

Additional updates will be provided next week as conditions change, and it’s encouraged to monitor the local conditions in your area and contact your local municipality/officials if issues arise.