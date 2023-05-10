GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — With lake levels on Lake Ontario fresh on the minds of many shoreline residents, Town of Greece Supervisor Bill Reilich gave an update on the increased water levels on Lake Ontario and what they’re expected to look like in the next few weeks going forward.

Over the past couple weeks water levels on Lake Ontario have been rising and are now sitting at a level of around 247 feet. With only another foot of water being the threshold for seeing noticeable flooding issues in the town of Greece, Reilich says that the predictions going forward look bright.

“It looks like the lake will peak over the next 2-3 weeks. We do not expect any levels near 2019 or 2017 levels, and the peak will be a very brief period. They’re expecting it to only be a week or two, so therefore the levels that we’re seeing right now it’s not going to get much higher,” says Reilich.

Town of Greece Supervisor Bill Reilich says that with the current plan of action the area has never been more prepared to handle any flooding if it were to occur. However, others say that there are still changes that need to be made.

“At 247.3 feet above sea level and we’re currently slightly above that is a recorded established history of when major damage will and can occur if we get a northeast breeze along the shoreline and it’ll only take a 20-30 mph breeze,” says John Bolton, member of the Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Alliance. He tells me that he’s lived along the shoreline since 1956 and is concerned about the way water levels are managed through the current Plan 2014, saying that it’s too slow to react before the damage is already done.

“If we get some of the bigger storms that we’ve had in the past, some of these structures are in jeopardy right now,” says Bolton.

Reilich says that the attitude of the IJC has changed and is much more responsive since the plan was implemented back in 2017 and says we’re in much better shape if anything like that happens again.

Bill Reilich also says that since 2017 the town has installed 30 shut off valves on storm water drains and invested $12 million into the sanitary sewer system to help out with future flooding issues.