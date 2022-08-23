ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve been out for a walk or run lately you may have noticed more leaves on the ground and perhaps even seen some already starting to change color! The reason for this has a lot to do with the lack of rainfall seen across the region over the past month or so.

Autumn is still several weeks away which means fall foliage will soon be sprouting all over, but some of the trees around here are already losing their leaves, and even starting to change color. This is something that Certified Arborist Gary Raffel at Bartlett Tree Experts says is normal to see when experiencing various severities of drought, but not in a typical season this early on.

“You know we’ve been observing in various areas throughout our community some of the areas hit a little bit harder than others and it’s also a function of tree species, some species have better evolutionary strategies for dealing with drought, and others not so much,” Gary says.

The dropping of the leaves is the trees’ way of dealing with the added stress due to the lack of available soil moisture. If the leaves are losing more water than they can utilize for photosynthesis, then it benefits them more to stop the process early, which is also resulting in the earlier color changes.

“…as you start getting more headaches the more of the low hanging fruit you are for other opportunistic organisms to move in, so a stressed out tree loses its leaves, starts to have some dive back and certain things that attract insects that swarm in and diseases that would otherwise be not all that efficient at impacting them and just kind of the perfect storm,” Gary says.

These changes may also be a sign of an earlier fall foliage display compared to years past.

“I think that it’s going to be a bit more random in terms of canopy overall right, so you’re going to have kind of a bit of a scattered leaf drop, or leaf abscission throughout the fall. So, it wouldn’t surprise me to not quite have that complete carpet of fall color,” Gary says.

Dry weather has also been known to cause a less vibrant foliage display and will be something to watch as the season unfolds. Trees that are focused in more urban settings and away from more forested areas are known to be more at risk for drought stress, and if you have trees at home, you can add mulch to the base of the tree to help retain moisture as well as water them when needed.