Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Starts sunny, ends stormy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Labor Day is typically the “last hurrah” of summer around here. The state fair wraps up, and the hot summer days become few and far between. The new school year is either beginning or just around the corner, and the leaves hang on to their green color for just a few weeks more.

September is often a month of transition weather wise, so the forecast can be crucial when making plans. If you’re thinking about being outside for the holiday weekend, this forecast page is for you! Just know that getting your outdoor plans in sooner rather than later may benefit you more for this year’s holiday weekend.

Discussion:

High pressure dominates the forecast for Western New York through the start of Saturday this weekend. This means dry air, sunshine, and pleasant conditions from this point forward.

Starting Saturday night, an approaching wave of low pressure will bring an increase in cloud cover and increase our chances for rain and showers heading into Sunday. First we start off with a warm front that sends winds shifting more southerly, and temperatures rising into the mid 70s during the day Saturday. Humidity levels also rise into more uncomfortable levels with dew points climbing back into the 60s and low 70s Sunday through Monday.

At this point, it looks like a wave of scattered showers will move through the region early Sunday morning and throughout the day. There could be some dry time on Sunday, but know you’ll be running that risk of dodging the drops, downpours, and even a few storms here and there especially Monday.

A cold front pushes through Monday bringing isolated storm chances for now, but we’ll have to get closer to the weekend to iron out the exact timing of any storm activity. For now we’ll call it warm, humid with a decent chance of storms during the day. An active week of weather follows close behind with chances for rain each day early next week. Sounds like your typical late summer forecast, doesn’t it?

Stay tuned to this page for a more detailed breakdown of timing out the rain this weekend.

Heading out to the lake this weekend?

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory