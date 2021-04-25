It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in NYS: What to know and how to prepare

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – April 25th through May 1st is Severe Weather Awareness Week in New York State. This week supported by the National Weather Service and New York State Office of Emergency Management provides the opportunity to communicate the possible hazards associated with severe weather when it comes around.

SUNDAY

Types of severe weather include severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, strong winds, hail and tornadoes. It’s important to know and understand all of the possible hazards associated with these types of weather in order to keep yourself and those around you as safe as possible when inclement weather strikes.

Every day this week different topics will be discussed and added on to in this blog as a refresher on what hazards are possible during the spring and summer months ahead. The threat for warm season severe weather in WNY begins as early as the mid to late spring months up until the late fall months, so what better time to prepare than right now!

MONDAY

It’s important to understand the difference between a watch and a warning when dealing with inclement weather.

A severe thunderstorm WATCH means that severe thunderstorms are possible over the next few hours. A severe thunderstorm WARNING means that severe thunderstorms are either imminent or happening right now. It’s recommended to seek shelter immediately when a severe thunderstorm is issued in your area. Even if a storm isn’t considered severe, it’s always a good idea to seek shelter since all thunderstorms contain lightning.

Take this time to make sure you have a severe weather plan in place just in case you find yourself needing to find a safe place to go if a severe storm is in your area.

Check back every day this week for even more information about severe weather in New York State, and how you can stay safe and be better prepared when severe weather strikes.

-News 8 Weather Team