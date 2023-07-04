ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — July Fourth can be a volatile day in Rochester weather, including strong storms, heavy rain, and heat. Here’s our history by the numbers:
Rochester’s record high going back to the late 1800s on Independence Day is 99°, a number hit just once in 1897. In 18 of these years, the day got to 90 degrees or above. The most recent 90° was in 2019. Before that, it was 96° in 2018, part of a six-day stretch of 90s.
Our average high for the day is 82 degrees. 61 degrees is the average low temperature.
The coldest Rochester has ever gotten was 47° back in 1986 when temperatures dropped to 47.
Just three July Fourths in Rochester received over an inch of rain.
|1998
|2.61″
|1884
|1.46″
|1949
|1.35″
Going back to the late 1800s, around a third of Independence Days recorded a trace of an inch of rain or no rain at all. Just over half of the days got a tenth of an inch or less.