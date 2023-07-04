ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — July Fourth can be a volatile day in Rochester weather, including strong storms, heavy rain, and heat. Here’s our history by the numbers:

Rochester’s record high going back to the late 1800s on Independence Day is 99°, a number hit just once in 1897. In 18 of these years, the day got to 90 degrees or above. The most recent 90° was in 2019. Before that, it was 96° in 2018, part of a six-day stretch of 90s.

Our average high for the day is 82 degrees. 61 degrees is the average low temperature.

The coldest Rochester has ever gotten was 47° back in 1986 when temperatures dropped to 47.

Just three July Fourths in Rochester received over an inch of rain.

1998 2.61″ 1884 1.46″ 1949 1.35″

Going back to the late 1800s, around a third of Independence Days recorded a trace of an inch of rain or no rain at all. Just over half of the days got a tenth of an inch or less.