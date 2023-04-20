ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Camping has become a really popular way for families to spend some time in the great outdoors. And there are several campgrounds across New York State that are making expansions and improvements just in time for the 2023 season.

Donald G. Bennett Jr, President & CEO Campground Owners of New York says, “Around the Finger Lakes we have some terrific stuff going on.”

Donald represents 200 independently owned campgrounds and RV parks in New York State, and says their parks cater more toward “RVer’s”, and families that look for planned activities and recreational amenities such as stores, boat rentals and playgrounds.

“A lot of the improvements range from wifi. One of the big things that people are doing is we have a new program with a company out of Schenectady, a New York based company called Livingston energy, and they are great purveyors of EV charging stations, so a lot of campgrounds are rushing to put those in,” Bennett says.

Sampson State Park in Seneca county just finished upgrades to their marina, and the FInger Lakes RV resort in Hector is improving their experience with six new EV charging stations and a community fire pit.

“We have members that are really putting in some fun stuff too we got water slides, kind of water parks, they’re also putting in a lot more lodging, and we’ll have a lot of the cottage and park trailers for those who don’t have an RV or want to graduate from sleeping on ground in a tent we have some ability for them to get together with friends and family and enjoy time together,” Bennett says.

Donald thinks that this trend will continue as camping remains a safe and inexpensive way to get outside during the warmer months. It’s recommended to make your camping reservations as soon as possible once you know your dates, especially with the weather being a little better earlier this year.