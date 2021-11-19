“How to make your own snow” craft that’s perfect for snow and craft lovers alike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’ve lived in Western New York for a while, you’re no stranger to snow, but we haven’t had all that much so far. If you’re looking for some family fun to have this winter season and are missing out on the snow, look no further. Meteorologist Christine Gregory shows you how!

It’s just now starting to get cold outside, and we’ve only had a taste of the potential of what this winter could have to offer. If you’ve been waiting and eager to see some snow, why not make your own? We’ll go inside and I’ll show you how to do it.

There are a few different ways that you can make fake snow, and a couple that I found work the best. Now The consistency that you want your snow to have all depends on what ingredients you end up using:

If you’re looking for a light and fluffy type of snow, you’ll want to use baking soda, and shaving cream. If you want a more packable and moldable type of snow, you’ll want to use cornstarch and hair conditioner.

The amount that you use of each thing all depends on the consistency that you want your snow, and you can make it however you want.

For the fluffy snow I used almost a cup of baking soda and sprayed in the shaving cream for about five seconds before mixing each time, and adding as much as it ook to get a nice powdery, and fluffy consistency.

The best way to get the moldable type of snow is by taking equal parts cornstarch and hair conditioner and mixing them together until you get that perfect amount you can use to mold into fun shapes like snowmen.

When you’ve finished making your snow, feel free to make your own winter wonderland by sprinkling the fluffy snow onto a sheet pan, spreading it around, and molding your other snow into snowmen. You can add a piece of carrot for the nose, use a marker to dot some eyes, and you can even add glitter to your snow for a touch of sparkle!

You can purchase any of the items in the story above at your local grocery store, and even the dollar store! Most of the combinations above only take 2-3 ingredients. Just mix them together and start your snow making!

Other combinations not mentioned:

You can find these combinations along with other ways to make snow on elfontheshelf.com!

However you make your snow, remember to have fun with it!

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory