ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — When something is referred to as happening, “once in a blue moon” it’s not a frequent event, and neither is the origin of the phrase. On average, we see a blue moon, or two full moons in one calendar month, once every 2-3 years. It’s not often, but it’s not as if it never happens.

SUPERMOON THIS WEEK: On Wednesday and Thursday evening this week look up to see the blue supermoon! Having 2 full moons in one month is fairly rare, happening once every 2-3 years. Plus, this will be the brightest/biggest full moon of the year! pic.twitter.com/XeUU6q8NMg — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) August 28, 2023

If you want to up the ante a bit in the “rareness” category we need to add another qualifier to the term blue moon. A super blue moon. Happening once every 8 or so years, we see a super blue moon, or two super moons in one calendar month. As a refresher, a super moon is when a full moon and the perigee, or closest pass of the moon to the earth, of the moons orbit line up. During this time the moon can appear to be up to 14% bigger, and 30% brighter, than when it is at its apogee or furthest point in it’s orbit from the earth.

For more on the background of how this comes together, NASA Solar System Ambassador Tony Rice broke it down for us:

Supermoons happen when the 29.53059-day synodic month (full moon to full moon) lines sufficiently up with the 27.55455-day anomalistic month (perigee to perigee) to meet one of the five definitions. Because of wiggle room in those definitions (keep in mind that this is a term with roots in astrology, not astronomy), supermoons happen in groups of 3-4. For months other than February where the full moon falls on the 1st or early on the 2nd, the next moon happens 29.5 days later, within that calendar month, earning the “blue” label. Tony Rice, NASA Solar System Ambassador

Our first super moon of the month happened on August 1st, we’ll just squeeze this one in on Wednesday, August 30. For the best viewing you’ll want to look towards the south where the moon will rise and gradually head west across the sky through the night. Officially the full moon will occur at 9:35pm on Wednesday, when the moon is just above the horizon in the southeastern sky.

The next time we see this relatively rare astronomical event occur won’t be until January 31, 2037! So if you want to say you saw it and don’t want to wait over a decade to get another shot, get out there and find it this week.