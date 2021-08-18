How common is it to see remnants of tropical systems impact WNY?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the past 24 hours, remnants of what once was Tropical Storm Fred has been bringing moderate to heavy rainfall across much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. Even our neck of the woods here in Western New York has been seeing the rain from this system, and we’re still seeing rain as we speak!

FRED'S FUTURE: The remnants of Tropical Storm #Fred will track in our general direction into Wednesday & Thursday. This could bring a small core of heavy rain into parts of NY, but it will likely take a westward shift to bring the heaviest rain into WNY. We're watching. pic.twitter.com/B00AuATI3u — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) August 16, 2021

Our warm and very humid airmass is creating the perfect environment for heavy rain and flooding. In the world of meteorology there’s a term called precipitable water, and when precipitable water values reach well over 1-2 inches like they are now the atmosphere is saturated and ready to provide a soaking rain. All of this tropical-like rain has been creating flooding concerns especially for places like the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region all Wednesday long.

You may be wondering, how often can places like Western New York see the remnants of storm systems that were recently tropical storms or even hurricanes? It’s not super common, but it’s something that we do see here from time to time.

More heavy rain to come as remnants of Fred continue to spill into WNY this evening. Be on the lookout for Flash Flood Warnings especially those south of the thruway. pic.twitter.com/ykodX2YLOT — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) August 19, 2021

What we’re seeing right now is a perfect example of this, although what we’re seeing right now is NOT a tropical storm anymore. As these storm systems interact with land they weaken, but that doesn’t mean they can’t bring notable impacts on their own as a spinning area of low pressure that’s fueled with tropical moisture. Decaying tropical systems such as this one can still bring flooding rain, gusty winds, and even embedded thunderstorms with spin up tornadoes to an area.

Hurricane History

When else have we seen tropical remnants affect us? There are a few notable storms that have impacted places like Western New York such as Connie, Agnes, Sandy, Hazel and Fay to name a few.

Hurricane Connie formed over the mid-Atlantic in 1955, strengthened to a Category 3 Hurricane, then took an unusual northwesterly track across the Northeast before dissipating over the Great Lakes.

Hurricane Sandy back in 2012 was the fifth costliest Atlantic hurricane to occur on record and brought high winds to the region that caused uprooted trees among other impacts.

Storms Fay and Irene more or less provided a much more manageable amount of rainfall to the region on the order of 1-2 inches at best, but was still a tropical system that provided us with some nice rain. So the next time it does rain, check back on Rochesterfirst.com/weather to see where the rain is coming from. Who knows, it may have some tropical roots!

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory