High Wind Warning in effect Saturday afternoon and evening: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wind gusts that will challenge top ten strongest winds on record for Rochester could be possible Saturday night. Here is a breakdown of the threat and how we can prepare.
TIMING:
NOON-4PM: The storm strengthens through Michigan and southern Ontario with winds gusting 30-40 mph out of the south.
Rain and a few thunderstorms from earlier will have moved out and temperatures reach record levels in the low to mid 60s.
4PM-8PM: The cold front moves through and a massive burst of wind arrives, nearing 50-60 mph with an isolated gust 60-70 mph across Rochester to points southwest. The initial gust is out of the southwest as this cold front passes, then that wind shifts to a west wind.
There will be little in the way of precipitation along the front as drier air aloft prevents anything from making it to the ground. Temperatures fall out of the 60s into the 40s and 30s.
8PM-MIDNIGHT: Winds continue to gust 30-40 mph, which is below severe criteria. The storm system will continue to move away from the region and skies will slowly clear out heading into Sunday.
IMPACTS:
- Strong winds will likely move any loose debris around like holiday inflatables, lawn chairs, grills, patio furniture, and other items.
- Damage to trees. Weaker branches on trees as well as old, dead, or dying trees will be the most vulnerable.
- Power outages. There may be some scattered outages where the strongest winds take place. Make sure to charge all devices, including portable chargers. Make some extra ice, fill up the generator, and be prepared for the lights to go out. It is better to be prepared if you don’t lose power than being unprepared when you do.