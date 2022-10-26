ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Leading up to the Halloween weekend, The News 8 weather team can confidently say it will be a warm and dry weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature a lot of sun under deep high pressure. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with highs in the 50s and 60s. Questions begin going into Monday as a storm system approaches New York State from the south.

Early trick-or-treat outlook shows rain could be… around. It's tough to tell how much influence this system will be, but we do expect rain at some point Monday. pic.twitter.com/evSln3pQ78 — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) October 26, 2022

Early model output has trended toward a weak system that spits out a few scattered showers anytime on Monday afternoon as the dynamics of this system are weak. No significant frontal boundary, now large pressure change, and no big wind shift. That should mean we can trend toward a drier solution. On the contrary, models have been consistent in bringing rain on Monday with low variability from run-to-run. That suggests that there is a higher confidence that rain will be around.

If rain does fall, it shouldn’t be the type of rain that would ruin Halloween plans. Maybe the best news here is the temperature, something that will be on the warmer than average side going into the evening with numbers in the 60s and 50s. This should be a touch warmer than last year, where the high/low was 55°/50°.