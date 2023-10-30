ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Temperatures on Halloween in Rochester this year will be in the middle 40s around 4 p.m. and falling into the 30s by 7 p.m. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 10-15 mph. That could be enough to trigger lake-effect rain and snow showers off Lake Erie.

Rochester’s sunset on Halloween is 6:04 p.m.

It is important to remember that most around Western New York and the Genesee Valley will see nothing through the evening. The sporadic and isolated nature of lake effect should be expected here as wind direction meanders from a WSW flow to a NW flow.

As these weak bands form overnight through early Wednesday, higher elevations southwest of Rochester could see a light dusting. There may be a brief window for Wayne County to catch a few wet flakes as well Tuesday night.

