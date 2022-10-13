ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the squash may be holding on for dear life, the growing season has ended for Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The official date was October 11, 10 days after the median first freeze date for this region. This means that no frost advisories or freeze warnings will be issued for these counties.

The growing season continues for Niagara, Erie, Orleans, Genesee, Monroe, Ontario, Livingston, and Wayne Counties. The end date is set for October 21 and that is a hard ending, unlike in years past when there was more ambiguity to the end of our growing season. The change was implemented this year to simplify messaging, and it goes something like this:

The NWS Buffalo will issue advisories and warnings when temperatures threaten to drop below 32° ten days after the median first freeze date no matter what. Even if there is a killing frost (temperatures in the 20s for several hours) that occurs before this date, there will still be advisories and warnings.

In years past this was not the case. A hard freeze recorded in a county would mean the end of the growing season and NWS Buffalo would end the alerts. This brought in problems as counties within our area have microclimates that lead to dramatic temperature differences. The new system includes the 90th percentile of when counties would see their first frost, no matter the temperature.