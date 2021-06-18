Great Lakes and Finger Lakes Water Temperature and Level Resource Guide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer is just around the corner, which means boating and lake season is pretty much here! The weather is getting warmer, which means the lakes are starting to come out of their winter cool down. Interested in your favorite lake’s water conditions? Below is a list of resources and links for several of the region’s most popular lakes:

The Great Lakes

The Great Lakes consist of Lake Ontario, Erie, Superior, Huron, and Michigan. Here in Western New York, we’re fortunate enough to be right next to 2 of these Great Lakes! Lake Ontario is most popular for folks who live near Rochester, and even parts of Central New York and the North country, while Lake Erie is most popular among those closer to Buffalo and the Southern Tier.

The Great Lakes Coastal Forecasting System (GLCFS) is a great resource for things like ice cover, air and water temperatures at different depths, wind, waves and more! Here are a few other links to sources available regarding Lake Ontario and Erie:

The Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes are a treasure of Western New York and the Greater Rochester region. There are 11 lakes total consisting of lakes Coneseus, Hemlock, Canadice, Honeoye, Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca, Cayuga, Owasco, Skaneateles, and Otisco.

Coneseus Lake

Hemlock Lake

Canadice Lake

Honeoye Lake

Canandaigua Lake

Keuka Lake

Seneca Lake

Cayuga Lake

Owasco Lake

Skaneateles Lake

Otsego Lake

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory