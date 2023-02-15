WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — The unusually warm weather lately has been making it a struggle to get out and partake in several winter activities in the community especially when it comes to ones that require snow. However, today many people decided to make the most of it by trading in the snow tube for the golf club.

While snow tubing is perfectly normal to do during the middle of winter, golfing in mid-February is almost unheard of here in Rochester, but the unusual warmth right now is making that possible.

General Manager Greystone Tubing Alex Odenbach says, “We’ve had to you know, dust off the spider webs from our gulf cart to, you know, recharge them the last few nights and just make things work and pray that they all work.”

General Manager over at Greystone Tubing says today has been a unique situation where Mother Nature has given them the rare opportunity for people to get out on the green, whereas the snow tubing side of things has been more of a struggle.

“As you can see behind us our snow tubing hill is a 1000-foot-long hill and it’s melting but we do have plenty of snow right now,” says Alex.

And while it’s been tough getting customers to partake in activities that require more snow, it’s been a completely different story when it comes to golfing

“We are completely sold out today with over 200 golfers, and this is the first time since I’ve been here, so that’s seven years that we’ve had golfers in February,” says Alex.

Ed Hufsmith usually comes here to golf a few times every summer, so today’s warmth was an unusual treat for him.

“Today is a little bizarre to be here in February of course, but really looking forward to it… I like it in the 60s, so this is perfect for me,” Ed says.

That warmth just so happened to reach 65 degrees in Rochester, which will likely break the old record high for the day of 61 set back in 1949 and proves how unusual today’s warmth has been.

Greystone is expected to be open all next week for winter break every day at 9am, and you can make reservations on their website.