ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Advocates are urging the legislature to pass legislation to close the voluntary intoxication loophole, and the Adult Survivors Act before the end of session tomorrow.

"I shouldn't have to be here today. I don't want to be here today. I don't think that survivors should have to come to Albany and grovel for what most people believe is already our right, to seek justice in the courts," said sexual assault survivor Marissa Hoechstetter who is a supporter of the Adult Survivors Act.