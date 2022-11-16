ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With Rochester, New York often known as one of the snowiest cities in America, have you ever wondered which storms have been our biggest snowmakers?

Check out how one particular snowstorm holds multiple records in terms of snowfall, and how a member of the community remembers a storm that was more on the “icy” side.

When you think of Rochester, the first thing that probably comes to mind is the snow. While Western New York is no stranger to winter storms, some have made more of a mark than others.

One of those storms is the Blizzard of ‘99. It’s known to have helped produce the snowiest March on record for Rochester taking place from March 4th to March 6th. The first storm produced 22.3” on the 4th, and then another 18.4” on the 6th. Snow drifts were as tall as teenagers ranging from 4 to 5 feet, and the storm as a whole continues to hold both the top 2 and top 3 spots for the highest single-day snowfalls in Rochester.

It is worth noting that the worst winter storms aren’t always from the amount of snow, but oftentimes the amount of ice can also leave just as big of a mark, if not worse.

Dawn Jansen, who lived in Farmington at the time, brought her first child home from the hospital the night of the 1991 ice storm and remembers it all too well.

“…We brought him home that day not thinking anything of it and we went to bed and, *laughs*, and we woke up to these awful sounds of what sounded like trees coming through,” said Dawn. “We had a big glass door on the back of the house on the outside and I thought for sure one of those trees was going to come through that glass door.”

She said she never saw anything like it before.

“I think we’ve only seen it once since, but it wasn’t quite as bad. But yeah, that was something, and it was beautiful. I mean if you didn’t have anywhere to go and you had power it was absolutely beautiful, but at the same time, it was so scary,” Dawn said.

Only those that have lived in Rochester long enough truly understand the irony in these events being both beautiful, and devastating, and is something everyone will likely experience if you hang around here long enough.

Hungry for more winter storm history? If you want to find out which storm holds the top spot for the largest single-day snowfall in Rochester history, tune into the Winter Weather Special set to air at some point later this month.