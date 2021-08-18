Fred’s flood threat in Rochester: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, and Yates Counties through Thursday morning.

The ingredients are in place for heavy rain as tropical depression Fred is headed into Pennsylvania and New York State. The very northern edge is dumping rain across Western New York and will continue through this evening.

While Monroe County is not in the Flood Watch, there is still a chance that there could be flood concern as heavy rain picks up overnight.

The WPC (Weather Prediction Center) has upgraded parts of the Finger Lakes to Moderate (Level 3/4) in their Day 2 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. No major changes to our ongoing forecast, but further reinforcement of the idea that flooding could return over the next 36 hours. pic.twitter.com/VagfnpSop1 — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) August 17, 2021

MAIN THREAT: Flooded roadways are the number one killer when it comes to flooding fatalities, so it is important to turn around and find a different way if you encounter any flooded roadways. Watch for ponding on roads that may lead to motorists losing control.

Creeks and streams will swell as rain builds this evening, so any homes near these waterways could be threatened by rising waters. Check sump pumps and make sure gutters are working properly.

We are putting the gutters to use today. Watch the creeks and streams as they swell due to heavy rain this afternoon. A general 1-2" of rain through Thursday AM with locally higher amounts. pic.twitter.com/hs5JndyxOa — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) August 18, 2021

AMOUNTS: Since the center of the storm system will be across Pennsylvania and southern New York, the heaviest rain will be through the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, Central New York, and over into the Capital region.

Rainfall amounts over an inch will be common with many seeing over 2″ through Thursday morning. 3-4″+ will be possible in areas where extra convection forced more rain.

The heaviest rain from Fred falls overnight. Watch for embedded thunderstorms that could amplify flood threat early Thursday AM. pic.twitter.com/BcLAuDZHIl — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) August 18, 2021

TIMING:

Wednesday Afternoon: Moderate rain falls across most of Western New York, the Genesee Valley, and the Finger Lakes. Up to a half inch expected. Wet roads make for a slick commute.

Wednesday Evening: Heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms pass through the region. These locally heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding, causing issues on roadways and threatening those in low-lying areas. An additional 1-3″ will be possible.

Thursday Morning: Heavy rain will still impact parts of the region as Fred moves into the Atlantic. Banding at this point will mean an extra inch of rain possible in some areas while others go rain free. Much of the region will by drying out by mid-day.

Thursday Afternoon: Some sun may emerge and temperatures climb to the middle 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will still be possible while humidity remains high, but most remain dry.