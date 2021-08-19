Flooding from Fred Remnants Recap: Who saw the worst of the flooding

Featured image courtesy of John Kucko Digital from Ovid, N.Y.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Heavy rain falling across much of the region Wednesday into Thursday morning from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred resulted in flash flooding for areas like the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Flash Flood Warnings were issued for portions of Wayne, Ontario and Livingston counties locally overnight.

Steuben County flooding from overnight is no joke 🌧️ https://t.co/qSJtAe6UmF — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) August 19, 2021

Places directly south of our region such as the Southern Tier got the brunt of the rain too. Steuben county was put under a State of Emergency for life threatening flash flooding occurring Wednesday night with evacuation orders sent out for the town of Addison as a local creek reached historic levels.

Image taken 10 A.M. Thursday

The flash flooding caused the Tuscarora Creek to reach historic heights with a peak of 14.16 feet at around 10 P.M. Wednesday night. The major flood stage for this creek is 13 feet with a minimal flood stage, or the minimum height that a body of water will flood its banks is only 9 feet.

Local Effects

The image below shows radar estimated rain totals across the region. While radar estimates aren’t always the most accurate, it gives a good visual representation of who saw the worst of the rain.

The precipitation totals show a very tropical look with it as the center of Fred’s spinning remnants trekked directly through the center of WNY from southwest to northeast.. This means areas like the Finger Lakes were bound to get the highest rainfall totals. Here’s a look at some of the official totals courtesy of the National Weather Service in Buffalo:

A look at some of the rain totals thanks to #Fred from this morning 🌊 pic.twitter.com/906d4Rhhjc — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) August 19, 2021

The latest water levels on the Genesee River at Rochester are 8.2 feet with a flood stage of 15 feet, and with most of the rain moving out of the area the flood concern remains extremely low if not zero. If anything the rain has provided a nice, steady stream of water flow.

Finger Lake Water Levels

Keuka Lake water levels jumped this morning to 715 feet with a flood stage of 716 feet. Outlet gates were opened to reduce the water levels.

Canandaigua Lake water levels reached 688.7 with a flood stage of 690 feet. Any additional rainfall and that lake would become a decent flood concern.

Flash flooding happens as a result of slow moving, heavy downpours or bursts of rain. When the ground becomes saturated and water levels reach their peak, water can quickly rise to dangerous levels turning walkways and roads into powerful rivers.

Major flooding can happen with any onset of heavy rain if there’s enough of it. Whether it’s from a line of strong storms or in this case, tropical storm remnants any area with rivers and creeks prone to flooding can see that potential for issues. Always recommended to be aware of your surrounding because water levels can rise fast and catch people off guard. Be ready and be smart! Never drive through flooded roadways. Keep up to date with your local forecast and any emergency notifications that go out, because it could potentially save your life.

The good news here is we’ll see a lack of rain in the forecast over the next few days. What’s next in weather?

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory