ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — T’is the season for fall foliage! If you’re looking for updates on the latest in fall color, you’ve come to the right place. Although there has not been much change in the leaves across the Rochester area quite yet, popular leaf-peeping areas such as the Adirondacks, Catskills, Finger Lakes, Chautauqua-Allegheny, Greater Niagara and Hudson Valley are starting to show some of the first signs of early fall color.

“FIRST SIGNS OF COLORFUL FALL FOLIAGE EMERGING ACROSS UPSTATE NEW YORK” — I LOVE NY

Here’s the latest fall color status update valid September 14th-20th:

Data courtesy: I HEART NY

NOTE: The arrival of fall color around here isn’t just affected by the natural change in seasons, but local weather (especially during the previous summer months) has a huge impact on the timing and intensity of annual fall color.

In a statement from the Cornell University Media Relations office, the dry conditions over the summer this year may result in a “patchy” fall foliage season.

Taryn Bauerle, associate professor of plant science at Cornell, says fall foliage will likely be “patchy” this year due to the lack of rain over the recent summer months. The stress due to the lack of rainfall will cause leaves to change color earlier than normal. Even though some areas have received some beneficial rainfall over the last few weeks, it may not be enough as already stressed leaves are being knocked down as a result.

She said that, despite the “patchy” qualities of the trees, the color should be rather nice this year and that early October should be an optimal time to visit New York. Higher elevations will have a more substantial color than lower elevations.

There were many areas across the state outside of western New York that saw such abnormally dry conditions over the summer such as the Southern Tier and parts of the Capital Region. Areas across southern New England were hit the hardest as some are still seeing a particularly worse drought situation. Parts of Massachusetts are still considered to be in a severe and extreme drought to this date. Bauerle mentions that if these dry conditions persist into the fall, this may delay the onset of fall colors for a lot of New England.

Arthur DeGaetano, director of the Northeast Regional Climate Center and professor of earth and atmospheric sciences says that while fall foliage displays will still be prevalent across the Northeast, the dry weather lately may also affect the length of fall color this season.

Any trees that have been hit hardest by the dry conditions are likely to show a more muted display and even lose their leaves fairly quickly; specifically, the reds and yellows may not last as long as normal. Drought-stressed trees have already started to lose their leaves as early as over a month ago.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the fall foliage!