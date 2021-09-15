Fall Foliage Tracker for New York State and Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of this writing, the start of Fall is just one week away beginning on Wednesday, September 22nd, and the first faint signs of Fall color are just starting to emerge across the state.

Every year I LOVE NY comes out with their weekly Fall Foliage report, and sure enough there are touches of very patchy color starting to show up in different places across New York, particularly areas of the highest elevations.

“COLORFUL FALL FOLIAGE EMERGING THROUGHOUT ADIRONDACKS, CATSKILLS AND THOUSAND ISLANDS-SEAWAY REGIONS” – I LOVE NY

Patchy color is starting to show in places like the Adirondacks, Catskill region, Thousand Islands and Seaway region along I-81 towards Watertown, and even very isolated areas of the Southern Tier. These areas are among the typical places that see the color emerge before everyone else does.

As far as Western New York color goes there really isn’t much visible color change to look at. The closest we’ve seen are tiny traces scattered about here and there, but more so towards the Southern Tier and far edges of the Finger Lakes.

My sources at my own Alma Mater at Oswego tell me there are a few trees showing some yellow for far north/central New York, but there’s still a lot of green around. This appears to be the case for the majority of the state still.

In the coming days our very own John Kucko will be making trips here and there to get the latest foliage update as he takes his camera and documents his latest findings on foot. Although, the upcoming weather pattern may not be supportive of that classic, vibrant color to emerge as soon as we saw last year.

By this point last year areas like the Southern Tier were lighting up with fall color, and the little color that is starting to show now is still very hyper localized.

According to I LOVE NY signs of more seasonal colors are expected to start emerging in a few parts of the Chautauqua-Allegheny and Central New York regions. This comes from the predictions of volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

Weather and Leaves

The weather is a key player in the rate of color change during this time of year. The most ideal conditions to produce quick changing, vibrant colors are cool, crisp nights in the 50s and mild afternoons in the 70s. If daytime temperatures are too warm for too long, the color can come off more dull and not as vibrant, and last one to two weeks longer than usual.

We’re going to need both cooler overnights and afternoons if we want to really see that color pop, but temperatures in the next week or so do not support that notion. It’s because of this that our own predictions for leaf peeping are running a bit slower than usual.

Leaf Peeping Predictor

I think the overall theme with this will be slow and steady, and slow and steady seems to eventually win the race, right? It just might take a little extra time compared to last year to see the colors emerge given the current weather situation.

Check back every Wednesday/Thursday for the latest foliage updates!

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory