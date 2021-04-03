Easter in Rochester can be a wild card weather; a look at what the holiday can bring

Featured image above courtesy of NOAA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From snow to sun and large temperature swings in between, Rochester sees its fair share of wild weather year round. We’re a unique place to be in that we get to experience just about every season; winter, spring, summer and fall. When it comes to forecasting the weather around this time of year, it can sometimes be a toss up between cold and warmth as we transition from winter to spring. Easter just so happens to fall in this unique period where a wide range of weather can occur, and over the past 20 years Rochester has experienced just about every season on this holiday.

After gathering data from every Easter in Rochester over the past 20 years, here’s what we came up with:

As far as precipitation goes, 14 Easters over the past 20 years were spent with no rain or snow. It has snowed on 3, and rained on 3. All in all, the odds of seeing snow or rain is a toss up, but most of the time we spend Easter precipitation free.

Temperature wise, we’ve spent 2 Easters with highs in the 30s, 3 in the 40s, 8 in the 50s, 4 in the 60s, 2 in the 70s, and 1 in the 80s over the past 20 years. From winter to summer, Easter has felt like every possible season based on the numbers above, but we’re likely to see the 50s or 60s based on the statistics.

The highest temperature we’ve seen on Easter is 80° back in 2017, and the coldest we’ve seen is 24° just 10 years prior in 2007.

A big reason for the wide range of weather to happen on Easter is the fact that the holiday doesn’t always fall on the same day every year. In fact, it’s one of the most changeable Christian Holidays date wise.

Why doesn’t Easter fall on the same day every year? The holiday is determined by the moon! Easter is always celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox. This is why the date sometimes falls at the beginning of April, and sometimes at the end since it takes the moon about a month to fully cycle through its phases.

The earliest Easter can occur is March 22nd, since the equinox by the church’s definition is set on March 21st for simplicity purposes.

What will this year’s Easter forecast look like?

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory