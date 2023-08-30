ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Meteorological fall is just two days away which means the anticipation for fall foliage is growing. As summer starts to fade and fall follows closely behind, if you look hard enough in the Rochester area — you may already see leaves that are turning.

They’re few and far between, but some trees are already starting to turn those famous shades of red and yellow. However, Professor Taryn Baurele at Cornell University tells me that these early signs could just be a sign of tree stress.

“It could be because of insects or pathogens or other things like that. You can pick those out early because you notice the leaves will start to change their colors earlier than the very healthy trees, so if you are seeing some leaves start to change it might be because of that,” says Baurele.

While Baurele says that there’s still plenty of green around, the main predictor of our fall color will come around in the next week or so.

“Usually, it’s the weather again right when the leaves start to change so maybe like mid-September-ish around that time is sort of a critical point,” says Baurele.

The rain and lack of above average heat we received this summer should keep the leaves from getting too stressed as we eye an upcoming stretch of late summer warmth. But what could be a potential setback is any soaking rain we get in September resulting in the potential for more muted fall colors.

“We need to see some nice, sunny days with clear skies and cooler and crisper nights, not super cold we don’t want to freeze or anything, but just some cool crisp nights. It’s really those nice sunny days that are really important to give us the vibrant colors,” says Baurele.

Baurele says that while predicting fall color can be more difficult this early, we’ll have to wait just a little while longer to see how the rest of our summer weather ends up affecting the leaves come mid-September.