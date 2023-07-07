ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The official weather record keeping station at the Fredrick Douglass International Airport has made it to 90 degrees. That number hadn’t been reached since August 29, 2022 When Rochester got to 92 degrees. The official high temperature will go down as 91° for July 6, 2023. It occurred at 3:22 p.m.

THERE IT IS FOLKS 90° AT THE AIRPORT IN ROCHESTER! This was the latest 90° day since 2009 in the #Rochester area. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/FANKAe1fxZ — Liam Healy ☄️ (@LiamHealyWX) July 6, 2023

This is coming very late. Rochester’s normal first day at 90 degrees is somewhere in mid-June, depending on how far back you go.

This late push was highlighted in a blog you can find here.

Almost as quickly as the heat arrived, it moves out. A cold front from the west will sweep through early Friday and prevent the heat from lingering. We return back to average highs, in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the weekend and a lot of next week.