Cool July air challenging record lows in Rochester by Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday was a day that felt more like October than July as temperatures struggled to escape the upper 60s. For a brief moment the Rochester airport managed to hit 70 degrees, but if we managed to stay in the 60s it would’ve been some of the coldest air this month has seen in almost 30 years.

Our unseasonably cool air is the result of the jet stream dipping southward, allowing this cooler Canadian airmass to spill into the Great Lakes and Northeast through this weekend.

Since midnight, temperatures started at a mere 63 degrees, but managed to top out around 70° by the afternoon as sunshine started to spill out from in between lake effect clouds. If it weren’t for the brief jump in temperatures, Rochester would’ve tied the daily record for lowest high temperature of the day. The record still stands at 66° set back in 1895. It was almost close, but not quite there. With the cold air only continuing into the weekend, this isn’t the only record that’s being challenged.

The record low temperature for Saturday, July 31st in Rochester is 47° at the airport. It’s a 130 year old record that has potential to be met as temperature drop into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. If enough clearing can cool us down enough into the upper 40s, we could get very close to meeting the record low for the day.





The forecast model on the left is our in-house model with the HRRR model on the right. Even though the HRRR keeps us slightly warmer, it will be yet another close call if not broken. I personally don’t think Rochester will get quite as cold as our featured image above implies, but there will be places that see the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

1st significant waterspout outbreak of the of the year over the Great Lakes this weekend! Here is our waterspout potential forecast map for Sunday morning. Get the play-by-play of reports from our Live Waterspout Map at: https://t.co/WPioHG02Jy Send us your reports! pic.twitter.com/LPovhxPDCE — ICWR (@ICWR) July 30, 2021

The cool air may even bring a few waterspouts to the Great Lakes including our own Lake Ontario and Erie this weekend ahead of an incoming trough to create a potentially ideal shear environment for spin up waterspouts. It’s not an overwhelming ideal environment given the lack of cold air aloft, but it could be just cold enough paired with the shear. Keep your eyes peeled!

Moral of the story is that this air is pretty cold for this time of year, and it’s been a while since we’ve been this cold around here. Also, keep in mind that August starts on Sunday.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory