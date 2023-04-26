ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Agriculture provided an update on the spotted lanternfly situation in New York State. Ever since 2020, the invasive species has been expanding its range over the past few years.

The biggest concern about the spotted lanternfly is the potential impact it has on crops, and what it could potentially do to grape production in the state.

Chris Logue from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is urging everyone to be on the lookout for the invasive species as they start to emerge from their eggs over the next few weeks.

“We are asking, as I said before, for residents to be on the lookout for the first instar. It’s a fairly small insect with black body and white spots it does not have the very showy wings of the adult spotted lanternfly,” Logue says.

As far as our area goes, Brian Eshenaur at Cornell says that there’s a large amount of concern for them spreading into Rochester and the Finger Lakes region.

“This insect has the ability to kill grape vines. It’s done that in Pennsylvania, and so for our wine and grape industry that’s so important in the Finger Lakes we’re really keeping an eye out for this,” Eshenaur says.

The invasive plant hopper has been spreading across the northeast since 2014, and with recent sightings being in Syracuse and Buffalo over the past couple years, preventing future infestations is crucial to protect the local vineyards in our area.

The adult lanternfly has a display of distinctive spots on the wings that are sometimes camouflaged by tree bark, but we won’t see those emerge until July. If you do see a spotted lanternfly, it’s highly encouraged to file a public report with a picture and your location, even if you’re unsure of what it is.

“For spotted lanternflies in New York, it could have a very large impact on the New York State grape and wine industry which is valued I believe at about $300 million annually,” Logue says.

“The biggest takeaway on damage is that it basically sucks the sap out of the plant and can stress plants them out, make them more susceptible to drought stress, and other attacks from insects and diseases, Logue said. “The spotted lanternfly excretes a sticky material called honeydew and we can get sooty mold that can reduce photosynthesis in plants, and cause an “off” flavor in grapes.”

“A really important point is that these insects don’t bite, they don’t sting, and they don’t set up shop in the house. They’re an outdoor pest that’s going to be feeding on plants. They can weaken some plants like the tree of heaven species.” Eshenaur says.

If you do see a spotted lanternfly, it’s highly encouraged to file a public report with a picture and your location, even if you’re unsure of what it is.

You can report any spotted lanternfly sightings on reportslf.com.

If you do notice any egg masses which will be a “putty-like” patch about two inches long and one inch wide. This time of year they can be removed by a credit card, or squished with something hard on site to prevent them from hatching.