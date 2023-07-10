CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) – The Canandaigua Airport reported 5.55″ of rain Sunday afternoon. That is more than a month’s worth of rain within a few hours. Rain fell between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. peaking in the middle of that timescale, where heavy rains along a stalled boundary focused along Route 332.

If you've driven to Canandaigua from Rochester, it's a gradual descent along Rt. 332 toward the lake. The flooding rains Sunday focused along and on the west side of 332.



All this rain will flow into Canandaigua Lake, carrying debris, sediment, agriculture runoff, pollution, etc pic.twitter.com/5ue4RF79h6 — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) July 10, 2023

A mid-level trough in the jet stream deepened over the Great Lakes, forcing this surface boundary to strengthen. That helped the lift and rising motion required for rain and storms. There was a significant amount of moisture in place for this system to use that rained out over Canandaigua. These two factors, among others, came together right in the afternoon, that tapped into diurnal instability that helped fuel rising motion and heavier rain.

Within deepening storm systems like this, it is nearly impossible to tell where there may be some extra mid-level instability that results in flooding. This could have easily happened just a few miles west, east, north, or south. On Sunday it happened to fall right over the City of Canandaigua.

Yerkes Road near the Canandaigua Airport impassable… pic.twitter.com/BW4rtjvXkr — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) July 9, 2023

All this rain has now swelled the creeks, streams, and rivers that flow around and into Canandaigua Lake. That will pick up and flow debris into the lake as well as agriculture runoff such as pesticides and herbicides.

WHY NOT ROCHESTER?

While Rochester can see major flooding, Lake Ontario can play a factor in helping prevent that flooding. Lake water temperatures are still in the 60s, so lake breezes can push convection inland and keep air generally more stable along the shoreline.

The Finger Lakes can sometimes be a target because of quickly varying topography and many structures built near creeks, streams, and other waterways. The closer a structure is to running water, the higher risk it will be of flooding.