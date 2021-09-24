Buffalo Bills Game Forecast: Will rain make an appearance during the game?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the end of September, the chill of Fall is in the air, and the Bill’s are playing at Orchard Park on Sunday, September 26th. It wouldn’t be a true Western New York experience if this didn’t include the words lake effect in it, and that’s something we may see during the morning hours on Sunday.

An upper level trough will dig into the region Saturday night into Sunday providing chances for a few late showers, but the cold air aloft and southwest flow behind this disturbance is what will likely spark a few lake enhanced rain showers off of Lake Erie, some of which could spill into parts of Buffalo.

A shot of cold air aloft with just the right wind flow means one thing around here: lake effect rain! We'll find a few of these shower chances early in the day Sunday after a more robust burst of rain for some Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/1nsemGZB5p — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) September 24, 2021

The good news is, most of this looks to end by the afternoon as winds shift more westerly throughout the day, but there still may be a passing shower or two that would warrant the light rain jacket. Here are the in-house model outputs for Sunday morning and afternoon around kickoff.





What to wear at Orchard Park?

A light jacket and even pants should suffice with the cooler feel at play. Some afternoon sun will make things feel a bit warmer, but maybe bring a raincoat just in case for that stray lake effect rain shower.

~Meteorologist Christine