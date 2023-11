ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The sky put on a show over Western New York Tuesday morning. Official sunrise time was 7:11 am. As the sun rose in the east, it illuminated the clouds from an approaching storm system to bring rain later Tuesday afternoon.

Several photos and videos were posted of the sunrise as it emerged around 7 am.

Wow what a sunrise! 🌆 Official time 7:11a pic.twitter.com/99RtdUVLOG — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) November 21, 2023