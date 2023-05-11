ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With boating season just around the corner, the weather is getting nicer, but there are a few safety tips to remember before heading out on the water.

“Before you go out on the water make sure you have all the necessary gear, the most important being life jackets. Every member on your boat shall have a life jacket on board,” says Smith.

Petty Officer Brendan Smith with the U.S. Coast Guard Rochester Station tells me that having a life jacket on board is just one of many items you should have on your boat safety checklist. For boaters heading out on the water this weekend or in the coming weeks, the coast guard recommends a vessel safety examination through the auxiliary.

“They offer free vessel safety exams and they’ll be looking for your life jackets, flares, sound producing devices and making sure you have all the necessary equipment on board to have a safe trip out on the water,” says Smith.

Not to mention the water right now is still very cold, about 48 degrees off the port of Rochester. Since the weather warms up faster than the lake water, it’s important to be aware of cold water dangers.

“They do need to be mindful of cold water so if you enter cold water the first minute it takes to catch your breath and 10 minutes for meaningful movement and after an hour in cold water hypothermia will kick in and potential for unconsciousness,” says Smith.

Similar to knowing the rules of the road it’s important to be familiar with all state boating laws. Always check that your equipment is in working order and your passengers are prepared as well.

“To make sure you and your family are safe, and your friends are safe out on your boat is pristine to a safe and successful trip out on the water” says Smith.

Always remember to play it safe when it comes to inclement weather; especially approaching storms by heading to the shore when thunder roars.

The Coast Guard along with the Rochester Fire Department and National Weather Service are celebrating Safe Boating Week starting on May 27th. They will be going over safety tips that will help keep you and your family safe during the boating season.