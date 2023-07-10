You have to love a good viral story. Over the last several days, I’ve seen many news outlets (including our own) spreading the word of a magnificent display of auroras set to light up the night sky across most of the northern United States. Indeed, many of these stories were rooted in this forecast from the University of Alaska…

That original prediction suggests a Kp index reaching 6 on Thursday of this week, which would correlate to G2 conditions. Such a geomagnetic storm can occasionally allow weak auroras to be visible from WNY.

As a general rule, we like seeing G3+ conditions to really justify going out in the middle of the night and making it worth your while. I started seeing these articles over the weekend, reading with a hint of skepticism. It’s quite difficult to accurately predict the magnitude of a possible northern lights display 24-48 hours ahead of time, let alone 5+ days. Indeed, as I sit here tonight, I’m struggling to find much evidence suggesting anything appreciable in terms of a geomagnetic display Wednesday night-Thursday. In fact, here’s the 3-day prediction of the Kp index from the Space Weather Prediction Center:

That forecast doesn’t even get to a Kp of 4, not even G1 conditions. That forecast would largely nix the northern lights for any U.S. state not named Alaska. Look, I already mentioned these forecast are highly difficult to predict. Who knows, perhaps there will be a nice upside surprise Wednesday night-Thursday and allow the aurora to dazzle overhead for many. From where I sit, this feels like an inappropriately high share rate story for an event that appears destined to disappoint. More information and modeling will arrive in the days ahead. We’ll cross our fingers for something more encouraging, but as of now I would digest these stories you read online of an epic display forthcoming with a large grain of salt. I hate raining on your aurora parade, so I’ll add a tidbit of encouragement. Regardless of how this one plays out, solar maximum is coming. In fact, our Sun is currently riddled with sunspots, one of which I was able to capture in this photograph of our Monday evening sunset.

Tonight’s sunset, slowly working toward that spit of land. For now, it sets over the water. In a few weeks, over land as Earth’s trek around the sun changes the path and location of the Sun in the sky. #ROC pic.twitter.com/blKviVRnV5 — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) July 11, 2023

More sunspots means more solar activity, which means more opportunities to see the northern lights ahead. Just maybe not so much this week.

-Eric