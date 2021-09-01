August 2021 in Rochester goes down as top 7 warmest on record despite never hitting 90°

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As our summer months come to a close and we dive into meteorological Fall, let’s recap what August had in store for us in Rochester as well as across the country. Not only did we see plenty of weather headlines of our own with heat and rainfall, but national headlines saw their own fair share of slightly more extreme weather. Let’s dive in…

Local August Highlights

Warmest High: 89°

Warmest Low: 72°

Coolest High: 71°

Coolest Low: 53°

You may not have realized it, but August was actually an oddly warm month overall. Rochester itself never hit that 90 degree mark at the Rochester airport, but a fair share of Western New York saw plenty of 90 degree readings.

The average monthly temperature was 73.8°, which was 3.1° above normal for the month. Total precipitation measured at 2.55″, which was -0.76 below normal.

We had an abundance of hot and humid days that made things feel like the 90s and even 100s for a lot of us during the second half of the month, but one group of temperatures that really stood out was Rochester’s overnight lows. Take a look at the second half of August’s low temperatures below:

Nearly every single overnight low temperature over performed and came in at above average levels. Many August nights and mornings in Rochester never dipped below 65°!

Top 10 Warmest

If you combine all of our temperature data together, our average temperature for the month made the top 10 HOTTEST in recorded history. We officially took the top 7 spot with a mean temperature of 73.8°.

Data courtesy: NOAA Climate

Blog Highlights

Summer made its comeback with plenty of days with both heat and humidity to go around last month.

The Perseids made their annual return to Western New York skies.

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall on the Northeast coast bringing heavy rain and flooding to the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.

National August Highlights

August Outlook

Use your mouse to slide between the two images showing the Climate Prediction Center’s probabilities of having either above or below average temperatures and precipitation for the month.

First image shows one-month temperature probabilities. Second image shows one month precipitation probabilities.

According to the CPC, Western New York falls into the “equal chances” category. This means that our temperatures could go either way; above or below normal. In other words, there isn’t an obvious signal to sway things one way. I can personally tell you that temperatures over the next week or so will definitely fall within the below average category with highs in the 60s and 70s. This could mean we see temperatures swing back closer to average towards the end of the month, but only time will tell.

As far as precipitation goes, there is particularly higher confidence that we could see above normal precipitation for the month. A large chunk of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast are already seeing record setting rainfall and flooding from remnants of Ida just today. An active pattern for the Northeast also looks to unfold in the coming days which could bring even more rain to the area.

Can you believe today is the final day of August? September tends to offer our first real teasers of the impending fall season. Both the 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlooks favor a lean toward cooler weather. Not a particularly strong signal, but a sign of cooler days ahead. pic.twitter.com/btgEWvVybT — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) August 31, 2021

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory