ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Mother Nature turns up the heat this week, the inside of our cars will feel more like an oven. Valerie Puma, Communication Specialist for AAA Western and Central New York says that it doesn’t take much for a car to heat up on a hot day like Wednesday.

Remember that when your car thermometer says 90 degrees, it may actually be closer to 100 degrees inside the car.

“Temperatures inside a car even on a moderately sunny day can rise twenty degrees in just ten minutes and children and pets and elderly people are particularly at risk of suffering from heat stroke, children in particular because their bodies heat up 5 times faster than adults,” says Puma.

In the U.S. alone, nine children have already passed away in hot cars this year, and while the majority of these deaths are accidents, they are often preventable with the right precautions.

“When you are driving and have a child in the backseat, making sure that all the children do leave the vehicle when you’ve reached your destination when you first place a child in the car seat or in the backseat of the car maybe make sure your purse or cell phone or other important belongings are also in the backseat so you have that visual reminder that the child is in the backseat when you’re exiting the vehicle,” says Puma.

Also be aware of the hot spots in your car such as the metal on your seatbelt or door handle and remember that the heat can even put stress on your car battery.

“Summer heat can negatively impact your battery oftentimes even worse than the bitter cold of winter,” says Puma.

Giving your car a quick check both inside and outside the vehicle can ensure you have a safe and smooth trip next time you’re on the road.

Some additional tips include keeping your car doors locked and keys out of sight to prevent kid from entering a hot vehicle unattended. If you do see a child alone in a parked car you are encouraged to call 911 for emergency assistance if necessary.