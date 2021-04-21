Are you read for more “weather whiplash”, Rochester?

Courtesy: Magnolias enduring today’s snow, Courtesy John Kucko, taken on Oxford Park, Rochester, NY

The moans and groans from all of the shoveling and shivering this week have not fallen on deaf ears, Rochester. Mother Nature has heard you, and has some changes in the works up her sleeve that will have you feeling a lot better by this time week.

Indeed, as I like to say on-air sometimes, “There’s light at the end of the tunnel, and folks, it’s not a freight train”.

Before we get to the good stuff, let’s recap this wintry Wednesday. Today’s snowfall in Rochester was nothing short of noteworthy. In fact, it was record setting!

Rochester broke its daily snowfall record at approximately 8 a.m. this morning with a total of 1.6″, as measured at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The last observation from the airport showed a total of 2.8″ for today (as of 2 p.m.)

Here’s a look at some other snowfall totals from across our area as of this afternoon:

Now just because the snow is winding down doesn’t mean we’re entirely done with this wintry replay. We still have some shivering to do now that we’ve accomplished all of that spring shoveling.

In fact, the shivering we’ll be doing will also be unusual. We have a shot at a SECOND record tonight into Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s. Much like today’s snowfall record, the low temperature for Thursday is also a fairly well established record value in the books that dates back to the 1970s. The record low is 26 set in 1975. We are projecting temperatures overnight to come awfully close to that value.

Once we’re past tomorrow, that proverbial end of the tunnel light will be visible, and spring will “resume its regularly scheduled programming already in progress”. Just check out where we’ll be by Wednesday in comparison to where we were today as far as temperatures go. Wow!

And while that show goes on, Mother Nature will be preparing us for a taste of true summer warmth!



There are growing signs that we have a shot at 80 degrees by next Thursday. The upper air pattern below spells out BIG warmth from the Ohio valley to the east coast and into New England. The orange tan and red colors show the rising geopotential heights indicative of High pressure building at all levels of the atmosphere. Higher geopotential heights translate into higher temperatures for YOU!.

Yes, there’s little doubt that you’ll be exchanging the snow shovels and sweaters for the shorts and sandals by later next week.

BOTTOM LINE: Get ready for another case of weather whiplash, Rochester.