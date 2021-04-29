April recap: A wild month in weather for Rochester

Featured image above courtesy John Kucko

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From winter to summer, we felt nearly all of the seasons throughout April this year. It was a wild ride weather wise with plenty of ups and downs and temperature swings, and even our fair share of spring flakes to contend with.

We kicked off the first day of the month with an inch of snow recorded at the Rochester airport. It was a chilly start to the month too with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It wasn’t long after that when we saw our warmest temperatures of the season at the time with a couple days spent with highs in the upper 70s. We were also running a deficit for rain towards the beginning of the month as a large part of the region headed into a moderate drought.

We ended the month with the highest temperature being 79°, the lowest temperature being 22°, and a total of 4.7″ of accumulated snow. We had our fair share of warmth, as well as cold nights and mornings. We spent a total of 9 days at or below 32° that left us questioning when we could put away our winter jackets for good or not.

We began the month sitting in a pretty decent rain deficit that lasted for 10 straight days until it was replenished in one day by one single rain event. This event was brought us the highest amount of rain recorded during the month where we broke the daily record for precipitation with 1.18″ of rain.

While the first half of the month was very dry, the second half was much more rainy. 2.69″ of total precipitation fell for the month (not including what we received today). By the time today is all said and done it’s likely we exceed over 3.0″ for the month.

The rollercoaster ride of temperatures in ROC over the past 10 days

Now let’s talk snow. As far as this month went we saw accumulating snow on 4 different days this month. Some fell at the beginning while the rest fell towards the middle and end.

Since records began courtesy of data from ACIS, Rochester came in 26th place for most recorded snow in April at the Rochester airport. As far as the last 10 years go, it’s the second highest for monthly recorded snowfall in April. Since 2010, the most snowfall during the month of April recorded in Rochester is 8.8″.

The highest number of days seeing more than a trace of snow in Rochester for the month of April is 8 days, which we saw during the years of both 2020 and 2018, which also happens to be the largest number of days Rochester has seen accumulating snow in April on record. Compare that to this year’s 3 days, and it doesn’t seem so bad, right?

OTHER APRIL HIGHLIGHTS

A late season snow broke the snowfall record for the day:

More snow and cold brought winter in spring:

The first of two supermoons graced our skies to end the month:

Thunderstorms “rolled” through the region and formed a rare cloud formation over Rochester:

There were plenty of moments that left us wondering what season we were in, but we also had our fair share of nice weather days where we could get outside and see the beautiful spring flowers blossom.

While we end the month on a soggy note, it looks like we’ll be entering the month of May on a more wintry note… again. Get the latest on the forecast HERE.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory