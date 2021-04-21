April flakes bring winter wonderland to Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, snow is falling across the region and has been since early this morning. It’s not uncommon to see snow in April across Western New York, but it is unusual to get the amount we’re seeing all at once on this Wednesday in mid April.

Rochester, NY is turning into an April winter wonderland this Wednesday morning. Flakes now starting to pick up in intensity. Today's record daily snowfall of 1.5" set in 1978 likely to be replaced by today's wintry flashback. #ROC pic.twitter.com/Kc5U46Fn0t — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) April 21, 2021

Not only is the region seeing snow today, but Rochester managed to break the record for daily snowfall with 1.6″ of snow recorded at the airport as of 8 AM. The previous record was 1.5″ for the day set back in 1978.

Here are the latest numbers across the region:

From green to white in less than 48 hours…



Taken just two days apart in Greece, NY courtesy of Al Schnabel

The snow may be a pretty wintry sight for some, but for others it could be seen as nuisance and, to some varieties of blooming flowers and plants, potentially detrimental, depending on other factors.

The high water content of today’s snow is making the flakes bigger, and more prone to sticking to everything it touches. It’s also a heavier snow, so it’ll take a bit more work to shovel or brush off the car today. As the wet snow sticks to trees and other branches, it does create a meeting of two worlds: spring and winter!

When spring meets winter! 🌷🌨️ Love this shot. https://t.co/3VCsct5mi0 — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) April 21, 2021

There are both pros and cons to the snow as it creates a slower go on the roads, while also making for a fascinating contrast between the incoming chill and blooming tulips of spring. That’s Western New York for you!

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory