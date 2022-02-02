Another snowstorm on the way: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect across the region ahead of what could be another storm that brings a foot of snow to the region.

Here is a breakdown of what we can expect and some of the impacts.

Watches, Warnings, and Advisories are issued by the National Weather Service.

The storm will impact tens of millions from Texas through Maine. A massive cold front stalls just to our south Thursday night and brings a long-duration snowfall from early Thursday to Friday afternoon.

TIMING

1 a.m. – 6 a.m. Thursday: Snow begins and only accumulates an inch or two. Light snow for most. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday : Light to moderate snow drops 2-4″ for most. This snow is a bit heavier and has a high water content, AKA a lower snow ratio. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday: While there may be some breaks in snowfall, some heavier snow develops south of Rochester. Snowfall rates ramp up through the evening. 2-4″ possible. 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday: Cold air takes over and snowfall rates are at their highest. It is a light fluffy, snow AKA high snow ratios. 4-6″ possible during this time frame. 12 a.m. – 6 a.m. Friday: The storm system starts to pull out during this time, but a northeast wind will allow for some lake enhancement. A few more inches possible. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday: Snow showers taper with just a trace to an inch or two of new snow, but extra lake enhancement could mean higher totals during this period.

IMPACTS

THURSDAY MORNING: Snow showers are around and an inch or two will be on the ground. This could make for some slick travel, but the main arteries should be in good shape.

THURSDAY EVENING: Snow continues through the afternoon and evening, blanketing the region with somewhere around 6″ by this point. Road conditions may be at their worst as higher traffic could result in plows struggling to keep the snow off roadways.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT: Snowfall quickly accumulates, but plows may have the opportunity to clear roads as it is a manageable snowfall rate and less traffic across the region.

FRIDAY MORNING: Snow showers begin to taper, but the sheer amount regardless of plows may make travel difficult, especially on side and back roads that get less attention.

TAKEAWAYS

This will be a longer duration event that should make it manageable, depending on your situation. If you have the capability to stay off the roads and let those that take care of removing snow free access of the roadways, that may help hasten the clean up job.

The worst of the storm continues to lie somewhere Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. This looks like the time of greatest lift, highest snowfall totals, and most impact on daily lives.

