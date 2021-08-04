After a wet July, let’s look ahead at August as we dive into summer’s second half

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we come around the home stretch of our “Dog Day’s of Summer” here in Western New York, it sure won’t feel like it as we slide into the first few days of August. First, let’s go over how July went overall:

July

July had its fair share of hot and humid days, but we’re actually ending up to be a cooler than average month overall. The average monthly temperature for July was 69.6° which is a -2.7 departure below average.

July Facts: The coolest July we’ve had was in 2009 with an average monthly temperature of 66.2°. The warmest average July was in 2020 with an average monthly temperature of 75.6°. The lowest temperature seen in July for Rochester was 42° back in 1963, and the hottest temperature seen was 102° in 1936. We also only had one 90° day in July. Our headline for the month however was the rain, and we definitely received plenty of it.

The day with the highest rainfall totals in Rochester was July 17th with 3.03″ of rain. This broke the daily record for rainfall in Rochester previously set back in 1873.

It took until July 21st through the 23rd to get more than one day in a row without a drop of rain. Plus, that’s not all either.

Our July of 2021 has seen the most days with measurable rain in recorded history with a total of 20 days seeing at least .01″ during the month. The most before this was a total of 19 days in July of 1995.

Here’s a look at our top stories from July:

Wildfire smoke from fires caused by intense drought and heat felt across the Western U.S. and Canada traveled through the jet stream into Western New York skies.

Rochester climbs up the top 10 ladder for rainiest July’s on record.

July ends on a much cooler note that feels more like October.

What’s Next for August?

After starting off the month on a much cooler note, the next 8 to 14 days look to take a likely turn towards warmer than average temperatures. It also looks like we could be dealing with above average precipitation in the coming days ahead. How warm and how rainy are we talking? Only time will tell as better guidance comes in for the short term.





In terms of the month of August in general, the Climate Prediction Center predicts warmer than normal air to settle across the northern half of the U.S. while cooler than average temps will fall towards the southern states. Meanwhile, rain looks to be another player in our overall month ahead.

The first week of August looks to feature a stretch of some of the best summer weather we’ve seen all season long!

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory