A record snowfall in Rochester Wednesday, record cold to follow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s official, Rochester. We broke a record for the snowiest April 21st since weather records began in 1870.

At 7:50 a.m., 1.6″ of snowfall was recorded at the Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The old record for daily snowfall for the date was 1.5″ set in 1978.

Light to moderate snow continues in Rochester at 9 a.m. and will continue into the early afternoon.

Now that we’ve done some spring shoveling, it’s time to do some spring shivering.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. That’s not only unseasonably cold, it’s also close to a record low. The record low for Rochester on Thursday morning is 26 set in 1975.

The News 8 Weather Team is projecting a low temperature of 26 for tomorrow morning.

Some projected low temperatures for Thursday morning from the European computer model

We’ll keep you posted on how much snowfall accumulates today, and what our forecast thoughts are with respect to the cold that’s coming throughout the day.