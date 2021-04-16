A gallery of April snow as it piles up in the Finger Lakes

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY (WROC) – While Rochester saw rain, moderate to heavy snow fell across the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. As you increase in elevation, temperatures are often colder and they were just cold enough Friday morning to change rain showers over to snow showers.





Photos from Sharon Sandvik in Springwater.

The photos above are from Springwater at about 1,000 feet elevation. The heavy snow is a part of a large nor’easter that is spreading snow across the central Northeast. Winter storm warnings are up for a large portion of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine.