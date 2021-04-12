99-year-old Rochester rain record broken Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A nearly century-old weather record was broken in Rochester Sunday.

There was 1.18″ of rain recorded Sunday in Rochester, which broke the record for April 11 — 0.88″ previously set in 1922.

It only took 99 years… pic.twitter.com/Szlv7fn5kk — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) April 12, 2021

Sunday was the starting stretch for a week that will feature a lot of rain in our area.

Moderate rain showers continue to push through the region this morning and will continue this afternoon. Expect temperatures to continue to remain in the 50s. A rain jacket and umbrella would be a good idea to start the day.

The large storms system that brought us record rain Sunday will bring us continued showers into Monday evening. Those showers will taper off and we see a dry slot within the large storm system moving in Tuesday. Temperatures will remain the same and we get a break from the showers through the evening. There is a chance we see a few isolated showers around, but most will remain dry through not only Tuesday, but Wednesday as well.

The storm system moves overhead Thursday and we will see major downpours through the day. Expect to see some clearing by Friday afternoon and into Saturday.