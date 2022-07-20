ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hot temperatures are nothing new during the summer, but the definition of hot has become a bit blurred as temperature records are shattered year after year.

What was once extreme in some cases is now considered just unusual or infrequent.

The initial thought for many is climate change, which is, admittedly, one of the reasons why we’ve seen new records being set. However, climate change is not solely responsible for these record highs.

Climate change is merely influencing the weather patterns and systems that are already happening, making them more extreme, and worsening the issues strong weather patterns cause — issues such as drought, or extreme heat.

Looking at heat events specifically, the focus of our changing climate’s influence is on high-pressure systems.

High pressure tends to signals dry, sunny weather when it’s in the forecast. But the temperature is determined by where the air mass — a mass of air that travels with the high pressure — originates.

For hot, dry weather, the air mass needs to have started in a hot or tropical climate. These are called continental tropical air masses.

Typically these start out in the desert southwest and move eastward across the country.

With the ingredients in place, let’s figure out how a high-pressure system can take an ordinary day from hot to extreme.

For this, you need to remember the atmosphere is a 3-D object, meaning it extends both horizontally and vertically. When you get a high-pressure system that forms in the upper levels of the atmosphere, under the right conditions, it can form what’s known as a heat dome.

In this setup, the high-pressure system and the sinking air it produces act like a lid not allowing heat to escape, just like a lid on a pot of boiling water.

And escape, of course, is all the hot air wants to do. It wants to rise and escape so it can expand and cool down. But when the high-pressure system is in place, the hot air just gets recycled back, being forced to sink down. There, it gets compressed and heats back up as a result.

All this leads to a lot of evaporation too, which dries out the ground and plant life under the heat dome. With high pressure in control, rain to replenish these parched areas just doesn’t make it. This can either introduce drought as an issue on top of the extreme heat, or make an existing drought worse.

All of these factors also create a big feedback loop. Hot air gets recycled, the ground dries out, and then it absorbs heat.

That heat in the ground gets released overnight, keeping temperatures high even after the sun sets.

This loop continues until something, usually an upper-level low, comes and knocks the high out of place.