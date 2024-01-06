ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County Sheriff’s Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Departments issued winter travel advisories Saturday night.

OCSD said they are issuing a travel advisory until 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, as snow builds onto the roadways and wind gusts have the potential to read 20 miles per hour overnight.

SCSD issued a travel advisory from 3:00 p.m. Saturday and says they continue monitoring the roadways and will lift the advisory when travel conditions improve. Seneca County Deputies stated that snowfall rates could approach one inch per hour this afternoon and overnight making driving conditions dangerous.

While travel advisories don’t restrict travel, they warn motorists that hazardous driving conditions may exist. SCSD warns if you must travel, to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo also issued a winter weather advisory for local counties in the Rochester region from 5:52 p.m. Saturday to 4:00 a.m. Sunday. This alert covers Ontario, Livingston, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties. NWS said to plan on slippery road conditions and to slow down and use caution while driving.