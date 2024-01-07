ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a high wind warning for the Greater Rochester area from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The alert is for Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Wyoming counties. Allegany, Niagara, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga were also covered in the alert.

NSW said southeast winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 mph are to be expected with the potential to take down trees and power lines. According to NWS, widespread power outages are expected.

The NWS advises people to avoid being outside in forested areas and, if possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm while avoiding being near windows. Drivers are urged to use caution while on the roads.